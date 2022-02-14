Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) by 213.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Omega Flex were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 102,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Flex during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Mark F. Albino sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total value of $1,027,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark F. Albino sold 4,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.26, for a total value of $678,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,536 shares of company stock worth $1,871,267 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

OFLX stock opened at $146.02 on Monday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $179.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 0.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. The company offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semi-conductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation.

