Barclays PLC Sells 34,668 Shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,668 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Surface Oncology were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Surface Oncology by 3,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Surface Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Surface Oncology by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the period. 52.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $3.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.09 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.58. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $11.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.84. The company has a quick ratio of 9.79, a current ratio of 9.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

