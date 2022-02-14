Barclays PLC Sells 3,672 Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,672 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Zymeworks were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 155,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 52,468 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 105.9% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 130,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after acquiring an additional 66,950 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 30.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Zymeworks by 23.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 20,220 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Neil Josephson bought 5,000 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.28 per share, for a total transaction of $71,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

ZYME stock opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $352.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.70. Zymeworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.40 and a 12 month high of $42.38.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZYME shares. SVB Leerink raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $50.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zymeworks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.43.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

