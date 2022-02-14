Barclays PLC Sells 690 Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Barclays PLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,236,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,398,000 after buying an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.2% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,766,000 after buying an additional 5,499 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 257.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 35,469 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

ITA opened at $105.18 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $145.00 and a 12 month high of $206.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.76.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.