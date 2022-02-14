Barclays Trims Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price to $38.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group downgraded Canada Goose from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $59.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC downgraded Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.90.

GOOS stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $26.52 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.56.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.03). Canada Goose had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 5.98%. The business had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Canada Goose by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

