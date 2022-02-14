Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE BRN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

Barnwell Industries, Inc engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, land investment, and contract drilling services. It operates through the following segments: Oil & Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The Oil & Natural Gas segment engages in the exploration, development, production and sale of oil and natural gas in Canada.

