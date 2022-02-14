Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $820.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTDPY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Investec started coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.83) to GBX 780 ($10.55) in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS:BTDPY traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,237. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of $15.96 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

