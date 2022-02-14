Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Down 70.0% in January

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $16.76 on Monday. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $23.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 5.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BTDPY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 861 ($11.64) to GBX 832 ($11.25) in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barratt Developments from GBX 860 ($11.63) to GBX 850 ($11.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Investec started coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $621.00.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

