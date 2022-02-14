Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.280-$2.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.03 billion-$3.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

BBWI stock traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.96. 56,095 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,389,276. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.11. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBWI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.53.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

