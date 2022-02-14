Baxter International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

Baxter International has increased its dividend by 48.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

Baxter International stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.

Several research firms have commented on BAX. KeyCorp upped their price target on Baxter International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com cut Baxter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.91.

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

