Baxter International Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:BAX)

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.
Baxter International has increased its dividend by 48.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Baxter International has a dividend payout ratio of 22.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Baxter International to earn $4.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.
Baxter International stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,379,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,209. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International has a fifty-two week low of $73.12 and a fifty-two week high of $89.70.
Baxter International Company Profile
Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baxter International (BAX)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.