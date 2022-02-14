BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Update

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a growth of 80.4% from the January 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in BBQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BBQ by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BBQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BBQ by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.04% of the company’s stock.

Get BBQ alerts:

BBQ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,072. The stock has a market cap of $166.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. BBQ has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BBQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BBQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.