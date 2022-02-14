Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 139.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 226,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2,018.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.70.

BECN opened at $55.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.27 and a 1 year high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.32). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Beacon Roofing Supply’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 107,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

