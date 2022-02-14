Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($87.36) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.92) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.50 ($108.62).

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €47.07 ($54.10) on Friday. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($79.95). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.98.

Bechtle Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.