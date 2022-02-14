Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €57.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($65.52) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($81.61) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($72.41) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €76.00 ($87.36) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($82.76) price target on Bechtle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($60.92) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.50 ($108.62).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR BC8 opened at €47.07 ($54.10) on Friday. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €49.15 ($56.49) and a 52 week high of €69.56 ($79.95). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €57.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €72.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.98.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.