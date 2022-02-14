Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Bed Bath & Beyond reported earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bed Bath & Beyond.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

BBBY has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregg A. Melnick acquired 7,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $99,434.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

BBBY opened at $15.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.56. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.