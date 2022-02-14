Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Update

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the January 15th total of 31,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, major shareholder Steven Michael Oliveira purchased 10,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $32,081.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 22,579 shares during the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTC opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Benitec Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.28 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a market capitalization of $23.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter. Benitec Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 106.22% and a negative net margin of 23,528.81%.

About Benitec Biopharma

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

