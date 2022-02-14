Berenberg Bank Analysts Give UniCredit (BIT:UCG) a €17.00 Price Target

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €17.00 ($19.54) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($19.54) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €20.50 ($23.56) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.10 ($17.36) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €15.00 ($17.24) price target on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.75 ($25.00) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €17.79 ($20.45).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($14.74) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.13).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.