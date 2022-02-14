Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Future (LON:FUTR)

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Future (LON:FUTR) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 5,225 ($70.66) target price on the stock.

FUTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Future in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 4,400 ($59.50) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.74) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Future in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($57.14).

LON:FUTR opened at GBX 2,910 ($39.35) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.09. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.66). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,400.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,520.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 0.07%. This is a boost from Future’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Future’s payout ratio is 0.03%.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of Future stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.38), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($3,002,229.89).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

