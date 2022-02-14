Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€83.00” Price Target for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Berenberg Bank set a €83.00 ($95.40) price objective on Stabilus (ETR:STM) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €67.00 ($77.01) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Warburg Research set a €81.00 ($93.10) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($71.26) price objective on Stabilus in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($60.92) target price on Stabilus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ETR:STM opened at €59.60 ($68.51) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97. Stabilus has a 52-week low of €56.35 ($64.77) and a 52-week high of €72.55 ($83.39). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.07.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

