Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for CareTech (LON:CTH)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of CareTech (LON:CTH) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 660 ($8.92) target price on the stock.

Shares of CTH stock opened at GBX 568 ($7.68) on Friday. CareTech has a 12 month low of GBX 507.95 ($6.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 701 ($9.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.54, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £643.75 million and a P/E ratio of 20.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 563.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 609.31.

Get CareTech alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 9.50 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from CareTech’s previous dividend of $4.60. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is 0.46%.

CareTech Holdings PLC provides social care and support services for children and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Adults Services, Children's Services, and Foster Care. The Adult Services segment provides care and residential services for adults with learning disabilities, autistic spectrum and mental health disorders, physical disabilities, and brain injury.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CareTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.