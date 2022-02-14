Berkley W R Corp Invests $202,000 in Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GLHA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $102,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Glass Houses Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $133,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GLHA stock opened at $9.69 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.69. Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.04.

Glass Houses Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

