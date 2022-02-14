Berkley W R Corp Purchases New Position in Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC)

Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:RVAC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 49,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Riverview Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,848,000. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RVAC opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75. Riverview Acquisition Corp has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $10.23.

Riverview Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Riverview Acquisition Corp. is based in Memphis, Tennessee.

