Berkley W R Corp Takes $265,000 Position in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMCO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of HumanCo Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. CNH Partners LLC grew its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 164.8% during the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 51,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 32,040 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its position in HumanCo Acquisition by 94.1% during the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 36,356 shares during the period. 41.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HMCO opened at $9.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.79. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.22.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

