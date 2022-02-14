BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) Short Interest Down 54.8% in January

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,100 shares, a drop of 54.8% from the January 15th total of 97,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 371,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BETRF opened at $0.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. BetterLife Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.58.

BetterLife Pharma (OTCMKTS:BETRF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

BetterLife Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of psychedelic products for the treatment of mental disorders in Canada, the United States, Australia, and European Union. It is involved in refining and developing drug candidates from a set of complementary interferon-based technologies that have the potential to engage the immune system to fight virus infections, such as coronavirus disease and human papillomavirus.

