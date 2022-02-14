Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Purchased by Clifford Capital Partners LLC

Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Big Lots accounts for approximately 2.4% of Clifford Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Clifford Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Big Lots worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Big Lots by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Big Lots by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Big Lots by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,951,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,641. Big Lots, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.98. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.16.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Big Lots’s payout ratio is presently 19.48%.

Big Lots declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

