Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.160-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $157 million-$158 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $140.62 million.Bill.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.460-$-0.430 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BILL. upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $271.25.

Get Bill.com alerts:

BILL stock opened at $236.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -99.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $217.26 and its 200-day moving average is $252.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Allison Mnookin sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $816,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake Thomas Murray sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.11, for a total transaction of $42,155,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 405,107 shares of company stock worth $114,614,501 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bill.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 538.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Bill.com worth $69,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.