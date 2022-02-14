Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) Short Interest Down 38.2% in January

Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 821,500 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the January 15th total of 1,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BFRI. Zacks Investment Research raised Biofrontera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Biofrontera in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biofrontera stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Biofrontera at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NASDAQ:BFRI opened at $3.43 on Monday. Biofrontera has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.79.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biofrontera will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc is a biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on the fields of photodynamic therapy and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products focus on the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection.

