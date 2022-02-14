Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $211.36

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $211.36 and last traded at $213.10, with a volume of 16987 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $214.59.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. decreased their target price on Biogen from $423.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Biogen in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.73.

The company has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth about $7,502,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 49.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 372.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 105.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 913,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000,000 after buying an additional 468,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 237,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,249,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

