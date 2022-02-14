Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIREF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0078 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.54%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

