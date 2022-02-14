Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BIREF) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.25.
Several brokerages have issued reports on BIREF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$8.75 to C$9.25 in a research note on Friday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BIREF opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $6.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.24.
About Birchcliff Energy
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.
