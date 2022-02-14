BitBall Trading 3.8% Lower This Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $2.28 million and $257,968.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,828,817 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

