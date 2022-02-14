BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,933,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 23,620 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chimerix worth $30,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth $929,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Chimerix by 16.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,368 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chimerix in the third quarter worth $198,000. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.17. Chimerix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $499.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.38.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Chimerix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Chimerix Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

