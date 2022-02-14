BlackRock Inc. Has $28.98 Million Stake in Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,965,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274,607 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.06% of Selecta Biosciences worth $28,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 72.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:SELB opened at $2.15 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.83.

SELB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 3,748,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $11,468,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $42,014.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 3,985,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,692 and sold 42,848 shares valued at $129,655. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SELB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB).

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.