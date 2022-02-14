BlackRock Inc. Has $30.82 Million Holdings in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) by 3.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,935,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543,534 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of ZIOPHARM Oncology worth $30,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 115.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 940,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 503,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 39.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 348,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 99.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 195,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 252.7% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 225,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 161,570 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Raymond James set a $2.00 target price on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.06.
Shares of ZIOP opened at $0.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $187.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $5.95.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.
