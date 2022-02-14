BlackRock Inc. Raises Stock Position in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of CTO Realty Growth worth $28,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTO. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,774,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 87,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,679,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 576.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 46,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 19,580 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 134.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 18,668 shares during the period. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith purchased 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga purchased 1,800 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

CTO opened at $58.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $351.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.27 and a 52-week high of $64.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

CTO Realty Growth Company Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

