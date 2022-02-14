Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 120.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter.

BGX stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.94. 56,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,684. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.78 and a 1-year high of $15.59.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

