BLOCKv (VEE) One Day Volume Hits $54,460.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One BLOCKv coin can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $21.40 million and $54,460.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00036453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.11 or 0.00104757 BTC.

BLOCKv Coin Profile

VEE is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

