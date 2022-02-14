BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.03. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Get BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 140,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 15,079 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 145,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 41,897 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 147,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 47,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $130,000.

About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.