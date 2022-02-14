BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DCF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 98.7% from the January 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.03. 252 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.23. BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $9.99.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%.
About BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund
BNY Mellon Alcentra Global Credit Income 2024 Target Term Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The fund’s investment objective is to seek high current income and to invest in credit instruments and other investments. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
