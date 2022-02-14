Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,820 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,530,252,000 after acquiring an additional 14,328 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 300,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $712,446,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its stake in Booking by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,530.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,382.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,352.18. The company has a market capitalization of $103.89 billion, a PE ratio of 276.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,053.57 and a 52-week high of $2,687.29.

BKNG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,769.00.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

