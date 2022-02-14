Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$44.14.

BLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reduced their price objective on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TD Securities cut their price target on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC cut their price objective on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$45.25 in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TSE BLX traded up C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$32.90. The company had a trading volume of 156,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.06. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$48.25. The firm has a market cap of C$3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.14.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$130.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boralex will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

