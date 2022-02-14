Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.24. Bottomline Technologies (de) reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.33. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bottomline Technologies (de).

EPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

EPAY stock opened at $56.68 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a one year low of $36.05 and a one year high of $56.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.36 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Bottomline Technologies (de) news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 6,889 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $390,330.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nigel K. Savory sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $309,306.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,348 shares of company stock worth $924,518 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $84,705,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,203,000 after acquiring an additional 758,915 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth about $26,842,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 417,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 730.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,364,000 after acquiring an additional 270,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlements between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

