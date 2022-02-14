Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.
Boulder Growth & Income Fund has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BIF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 97,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,274. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09.
About Boulder Growth & Income Fund
Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.
