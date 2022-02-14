Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BIF)

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:BIF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

Boulder Growth & Income Fund has increased its dividend by 20.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BIF traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 97,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,274. Boulder Growth & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIF. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boulder Growth & Income Fund in the third quarter valued at $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 42,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 375.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 40,305 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Boulder Growth & Income Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,604,247 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,262,000 after acquiring an additional 153,316 shares in the last quarter. 12.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boulder Growth & Income Fund

Boulder Growth & Income Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management company. It primarily invests in domestic common stocks, warrants, corporate bonds, the United States treasury bills and repurchase agreements. The firm seeks to produce both income and long-term capital appreciation by investing in a portfolio of equity and debt securities.

