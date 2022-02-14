BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 78.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 36.4% during the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 37.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $1,119,000. Finally, NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BPMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BP Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

NYSE:BPMP opened at $18.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.31. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 1-year low of $11.01 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. This is a positive change from BP Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.29%.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

