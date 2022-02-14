Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $17.33 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.39. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $15.21 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

