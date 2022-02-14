Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Stock Price Down 8.4%

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) shares fell 8.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.50. 41,887 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,586,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BHG. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bright Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $22.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bright Health Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Bright Health Group from $9.00 to $5.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Health Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Bright Health Group by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG)

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

