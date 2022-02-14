Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 44,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BEDU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. 7,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,198. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21.

Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 2.9% during the second quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,868,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 139,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 499.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 238,094 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 17,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Bright Scholar Education Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.

