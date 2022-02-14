Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Short Interest Update

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the January 15th total of 44,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BEDU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. 7,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,198. Bright Scholar Education has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $6.61. The company has a market capitalization of $126.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.21.
Bright Scholar Education (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($1.07). Bright Scholar Education had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter.
Bright Scholar Education Company Profile
Bright Scholar Education Holdings Ltd. operates international and bilingual K-12 schools, which engages in the provision of international education to Chinese students. It operates through the following segments: International Schools, Bilingual Schools, Kindergartens, Overseas Schools, Education Technology, and Complementary Education Services.
