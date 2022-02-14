Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of BRX opened at $25.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.02. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $18.78 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $295.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 135.21%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.08.

In other news, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $636,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $896,300 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.