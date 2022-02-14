Brokerages Anticipate FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $134.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce sales of $134.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $138.70 million. FB Financial posted sales of $149.31 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year sales of $564.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $550.48 million to $582.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $623.18 million, with estimates ranging from $591.42 million to $659.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. FB Financial had a net margin of 31.03% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FBK shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

FB Financial stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $44.48. 97,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,934. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.10. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 6,457.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,713,000 after buying an additional 636,424 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 801.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 534,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,957,000 after buying an additional 475,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 3.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,397,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,431,000 after buying an additional 204,687 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,292,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FB Financial by 14.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,479,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,205,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

