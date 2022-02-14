Brokerages Anticipate G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.45 Million

Analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to announce $5.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.20 million. G1 Therapeutics posted sales of $16.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 67.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $31.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.90 million to $31.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $46.59 million, with estimates ranging from $43.90 million to $52.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 69.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in G1 Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 479.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTHX stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,800. The company has a market cap of $416.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.04 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.