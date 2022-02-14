Brokerages Expect Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) to Post $1.00 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Allegion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.04 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Allegion reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegion will report full-year earnings of $5.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $5.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Allegion.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.70.

NYSE:ALLE traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.76. 1,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,590. The company has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Allegion has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.29%.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total value of $342,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after buying an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 390,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $51,718,000 after buying an additional 109,321 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Allegion by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,389 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $106,929,000 after purchasing an additional 45,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,195,000 after purchasing an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productive. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

