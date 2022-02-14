Brokerages Expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNA) to post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allena Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Allena Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNA. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 1,407.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35,186 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Financial LLC lifted its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the third quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Allena Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 24.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALNA opened at $0.42 on Friday. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.77. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.14.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

