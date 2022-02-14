Brokerages Expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to Post $1.24 EPS

Analysts expect Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) to announce earnings of $1.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35. Bank of Hawaii posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $6.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 36.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

BOH traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $87.45. The company had a trading volume of 145,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,307. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.51. Bank of Hawaii has a 1-year low of $75.68 and a 1-year high of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 12.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,726,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,654,000 after buying an additional 311,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 9.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,974,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,272,000 after buying an additional 175,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,860,667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,146,000 after buying an additional 102,251 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 721,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,426,000 after buying an additional 82,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 62.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 177,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 68,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Hawaii (BOH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.